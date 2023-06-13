KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 64-year-old man with dementia is missing from his Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

On Tuesday, KDPS responded to reports that Curtis Edward Ray walked away from his home in the 600 block of Ada Street.

Ray is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, according to KDPS. He was most recently seen wearing a gray T-shirt, stone-washed jeans and possibly a blue windbreaker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.