A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety vehicle was damaged by a “Molotov cocktail” allegedly thrown by a 30-year-old man. (Sept. 17, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a “Molotov cocktail” at a police cruiser in Kalamazoo Saturday, officers said.

Around 4:20 p.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety got reports that a man was seen throwing a “Molotov cocktail” at an unoccupied KDPS cruiser on Walnut Street near Burdick Street in Kalamazoo. When officers arrived, they confirmed that a weapon designed to start a fire had been thrown at the car, causing fire damage.

Several witnesses saw the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo, running away on foot. They followed him the guided KDPS officers to him. He was then arrested and booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple felony charges.

The patrol car had “minor damage,” KDPS said. Bystanders in the area put the fire out with fire extinguishers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.