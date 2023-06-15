KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Department of Public Safety said it received a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Hays Park Avenue between Portage and Race streets.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to KDPS. Their name has not been released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. KDPS did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.