KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood early Sunday, police say.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to Cobb Avenue near Mabel Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old from Kalamazoo who had been shot. His injuries were not life-threatening, KDPS said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting but police are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.