KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a man allegedly involved with vandalism that included hate speech has been arrested.

Jaifeng Chen, 27, was arrested Nov. 27 in Arizona on an unrelated charge, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. He is now in federal custody.

Authorities continue to investigate the incidents in Kalamazoo. KDPS previously said there had been three separate cases of vandalism and graffiti with hate speech.

On Nov. 21, police put out surveillance photos and asked the public for help identifying the person believed to be linked to the vandalism.

The next day, KDPS said authorities had identified the man as Chen, a native of China who did “not appear to have any significant ties” to the Kalamazoo area.

KDPS said it intends to pursue charges once the investigation is complete.