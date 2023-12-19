KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Lake Street near the intersection of Race Street.

Police said a man was injured in the shooting. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to KDPS.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.