KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a train in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it received the report of a pedestrian being struck by a train around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. It happened between Edwards and Pitcher streets in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

The pedestrian has been identified as a 44-year-old Kalamazoo man. Authorities have not released his name pending family notification.

Roads in the area have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.