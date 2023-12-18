KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after two shootings and a shots fired incident all happened within hours of each other.

The first shooting happened Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Royce Avenue near Lovers Lane. Officers found a 27-year-old man from Kalamazoo with multiple gunshot wounds, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Monday release. The officers immediately gave him medical aid before he was brought to a local hospital.

As of Monday, the man is in critical condition, police say.

Around 50 shell casings were found at the scene and KDPS said two homes and four vehicles were also hit by the gunfire.

A few hours later, around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning, officers responded to a second shooting, this one in the 1100 block of Cobb Avenue near Elizabeth Street. They found a 37-year-old woman from Kalamazoo with a gunshot wound, KDPS said.

Police say she was brought to the hospital, and as of Monday her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning, there was a report of shots fired in the 600 block of E. Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street, KDPS said. It said while officers found evidence of several gunshots, with damage done to nearby structures and vehicles, no one was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine if the three incidents are connected. There have been no arrests, KDPS said.

Anyone with information should call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139. If you wish to provide tips anonymously, contact Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.