KDPS: Man arrested for trying to rob business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say one person has been arrested for trying to rob a downtown business Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on S. Kalamazoo Mall/Portage Street south of E. Michigan Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man walked into the business, implied he was armed and then told workers to give him money.

Responding officers soon found the man, a 37-year-old from Kalamazoo, and arrested him without any problems. He didn’t actually steal anything.

The man’s name was not released Saturday pending arraignment.

