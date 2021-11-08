KDPS: Man arrested for 2 downtown bank robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they arrested a man Monday after he robbed two bank branches in downtown Kalamazoo.

The robberies happened around 12:45 p.m. on E. Michigan Avenue east of S. Kalamazoo Mall. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not release the names of the bank branches that were robbed, but there is a PNC Bank, a Chase Bank and a Fifth Third Bank on that block.

KDPS says the people who called 911 gave a specific description of the suspect. Officers soon picked up him up as he tried to get away on a bicycle.

The suspect, a 27-year-old from Kalamazoo whose name was not released pending arraignment, faces two counts of bank robbery.

Police did not release any information about how much the robber stole.