KDPS: Man, 74, injured in Northside neighborhood shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said a 74-year-old man was shot in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting on Krom Avenue near the intersection of E. Paterson Street.

While officers were investigating, a 74-year-old Kalamazoo man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He said he was shot on Krom Avenue, according to a KDPS news release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is listed in critical condition, police said.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Police said no suspects had been identified in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.