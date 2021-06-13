KDPS: Kids in stolen SUV found safe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two children who were in an SUV that was stolen late Saturday night have been found and are safe.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the 5-year-old girl and 18-month-old boy were still sleeping and unharmed when officers found the vehicle early Sunday.

The SUV had been stolen around 11:50 p.m. from the area of W. Michigan Avenue and Lovell Street. KDPS put out a call to the public to help find the kids around 1 a.m. Officers found the vehicle parked less than an hour later.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.