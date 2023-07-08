KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured in a Kalamazoo shooting Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Summit Park Court, KDPS said.

The shooting left a man with an injury that was considered life-threatening, according to KDPS. No names or ages were released as of Saturday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.