KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A garage in Kalamazoo was “destroyed” when a fire broke out late Friday evening.

Around 10 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Egleston Avenue near James Street after receiving reports that four houses were on fire.

Responding officers found a garage fully engulfed in flames that appeared to extend to nearby homes.

Crews worked to slow the spread and extinguished it shortly after additional crews arrived.

KDPS said the garage was “destroyed” in the fire. Surrounding buildings suffered heat damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The fire remains under investigation.