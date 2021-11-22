KDPS is hiring: Apply before Nov. 28

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for new recruits.

KDPS is looking to hire 21 patrol officers, a role that does not require a criminal justice degree. The department will cover the costs for academy training for those who make the cut.

“We have a motto that if you have the heart for service, to serve, to be of service, we will train the mind for you to be a great public safety officer,” KDPS Assistant Chief Victor Green said.

Candidates must undergo a background check.

The application deadline for this hiring cycle is Nov. 28.

