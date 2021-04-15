KDPS investigating bar near WMU following drugging allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating allegations that more than a dozen college students were drugged at a bar Monday night.

Several videos on TikTok posted by Grace Van Overberge say she was at the Y Bar with a group of more than 14 of her friends.

“We all only received drinks from one person the entire night, and if you’re from this area, you probably know who I’m talking about. That same person offered to give us rides home, made sexual comments to us, literally followed us to Fort Lauderdale for spring break to hang out with all of us,” Van Overberge said in the video. “We’ve visited the police multiple times and they’re not making a big enough deal about this, so please do your best to spread the word. Don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it is investigating these allegations and takes them seriously.

Officers have received many tips about the bar since the accusations were posted on social media.

“There was positive tests for Methadone, BZO, which is like a tranquilizer, and Xanax and then opioids in our systems. Yeah, it’s pretty scary,” Overberge told News 8.

Police Chief Vernon Coakley released a video statement on the investigation Thursday afternoon but did not make anyone available to answer questions directly from News 8.

“Our top priority is to ensure that every Kalamazoo resident, business owner and visitor is safe. We are working diligently and have assigned several detectives to the case to get to the bottom of this situation as soon as possible. Thanks to the videos on social media, we have received an outpouring of tips,” Coakley said.

News 8 has made multiple attempts to reach the bar for comment on the allegations and has not heard back.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is beings asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.