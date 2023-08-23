KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say police are investigating a suspicious death in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it received a report of a suspicious death around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Rose Street between Paterson and Frank Streets.

No additional information was released.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.