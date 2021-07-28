KDPS investigates 2 shootings; teen injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating two shootings that happened in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 7:15 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Bush and Burdick streets in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

Officers did not find any victims at the scene, but a victim later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 16-year-old Kalamazoo resident, is listed in stable condition.

Shortly before 8 p.m., KDPS said it received multiple reports of a shooting on Hotop Avenue between Ampersee and Gilbert avenues.

No victims were found but one vehicle was damaged by gunfire. The suspects involved drove away before officers arrived on the scene.

Both cases remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

