KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police, with help from federal investigators, say they have identified a man suspected of involvement with vandalism that included hate speech.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it’s still looking for Jaifeng Chen to interview. Anyone with information about the vandalism or where he may be is asked to call police at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Chen, 27, is a native of China who does “not appear to have any significant ties” to the Kalamazoo area, police said.

KDPS said there have been three reports of vandalism and graffiti with hate speech. It’s possible there were more that were not reported, police said.

Police on Tuesday put out surveillance photos and request asking the public for help identifying the person believed to be linked to the vandalism. On Wednesday, KDPS said detectives and task force officers working with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified him as Chen.

KDPS said it intends to pursue charges, though none had been filed as of Wednesday.