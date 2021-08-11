KDPS identifies man found shot and killed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found dead after being shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday has been identified.

Related Content Man shot and killed in Kalamazoo

The man was found shot and killed around 12:45 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Kalamazoo Avenue near Elm Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8.

KDPS has identified him as Devin Hazen. He was 27.

The homicide was the result of an ongoing domestic situation, a spokesperson for KDPS said.

KDPS had one man in custody on Tuesday as a suspect in the shooting. It has not released the name of the suspect.