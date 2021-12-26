KDPS: Homeowner shot during burglary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot by a burglar in Kalamazoo on Sunday, police say.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Staples Avenue near W Paterson Street.

The homeowner told dispatch the suspect had shot him during the burglary and then ran away, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. He was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in stable condition, officials say.

Officers set up a perimeter and saw the suspect running through backyards, KDPS said. It said she was arrested and faces several felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.