KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are working to learn exactly what happened to a woman whose body was found several days after she died of a gunshot wound.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers went to a home on N. Church Street north of Frank Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Friday looking for 36-year-old Chana Kay Redden, who hadn’t been seen in several days. Police climbed a ladder to the roof and looked through a second-story window, where they saw Redden dead on the floor.

Police said her body was in an “advanced stage of decomposition,” so they knew she had been dead for several days. Officers initially thought she may have died of a drug overdose, so an autopsy was requested.

On Sunday, the medical examiner told police Redden had died of a gunshot wound.

Officers went back to the Church Street home and said detectives and crime lab technicians found more evidence. They didn’t say in a Monday release what that evidence was.

Police are still looking into what happened to Redden. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.