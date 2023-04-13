KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people died and more than a dozen overdosed in Kalamazoo within 24 hours, with police blaming a particularly dangerous batch of fentanyl.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it is investigating the overdoses.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to submit a tip online via Silent Observer or call 269.343.2100.

KDPS also urges anyone affected by substance abuse to reach out to its partners at Integrated Services of Kalamazoo at 269.373.6000 or Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 800.781.0353.