KDPS: Driver revived following crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say first responders were able to revive a driver following a head-on car crash in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lovers Lane north of E. Kilgore Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the first officers on the scene found one of the drivers outside their car, not breathing and without a pulse. They started first aid, at which point a pulse was restored and the person started breathing again.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Authorities did not release any information about that person’s identity. They also did not release any information about the other driver involved.

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash.

Both directions of Lovers Lane were closed for about two hours while emergency crews were on the scene.