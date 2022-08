KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.

The crash happened in the area of Cork Street near Fulford Street. Officers were chasing a stolen vehicle, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a tweet. It said the car crashed into a pole and three people were taken to the hospital.

The driver died at the hospital, KDPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.