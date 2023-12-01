KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager will face charges after allegedly firing a shot in Kalamazoo Friday morning, police say.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. on W. Cedar Street near Oak Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says.

A witness told police that a 15-year-old had a gun, which prompted a family argument, after which the teen went outside and fired a shot into the air. No one was hurt.

The teen took off. A KDPS dog, Ace, searched for more than an hour and eventually led officers to the teen, who was hiding under a porch.

Police said the teen was found with a bullet, but no gun.

Anyone with information about where the gun may be is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The teen was arrested and was expected to face “multiple” charges, though police didn’t specify what those were.