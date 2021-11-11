KDPS: Suspect who died following suspect killed himself

The scene after a standoff on Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo. (Nov. 9, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that a suspect who died after an hourslong standoff killed himself.

KDPS is holding a press conference about the situation this afternoon. News 8 will not stream it as it is expected to include video that includes profanity.

The standoff began Monday morning as investigators sought to arrest Alex Rawls and he barricaded himself inside a house on Washington Avenue near Division Street. Authorities say he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with KDPS and a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy. Police discovered him dead inside the house around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

At some point during the 16-hour standoff, a SWAT vehicle rammed the house, destroying part of it. The demolition continued Tuesday.

The landlord who owns the home told News 8 he was never alerted the house was going to be torn down. He said he discovered it when he saw on the 11 o’clock news that part of the house had been pushed in.

“I thought it was a little severe, but I wasn’t there and it wasn’t my call,” landlord Gary Apps said. “It wouldn’t have made a difference, but they still didn’t check with me.”

The family that was living in the house has been moved into another home by a landlord.

Rawls, 35, of Kalamazoo, was wanted in connection to a Nov. 1 shooting that injured a woman.

The KDPS officer and deputy who fired shots are on paid leave while Michigan State Police is investigating the use of force. That’s standard procedure.