KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Vernon Coakley will no longer be the the chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety after an investigation found allegations of harassment, including sexual harassment, to be credible, the city says.

Coakley will retire effective Sunday. He will remain on unpaid administrative leave until then.

A Thursday release (PDF) from the city says that under the terms of a separation agreement, Coakley will get a severance package of $155,250, the equivalent of a year’s pay and the standard KDPS pension package. He will also get the standard payout of any unused sick or vacation time. His separation will be listed as “retirement in good standing” under the Law Enforcement Officer Separation of Service Record Act. Coakley agreed not to sue the city or disparage it.

“I want to start by strongly emphasizing that allegations involving any kind of harassment are taken very seriously, and the City of Kalamazoo will always fully investigate any claims as required by law and the City’s personnel policies,” City Manager Jim Ritsema said in a statement. “These last few months have been difficult, and we now must move forward. However, I believe the negotiated settlement is the right decision for all involved. To those employees who brought forth these allegations, I thank you for bravely coming forward. The process was long, but necessary to gather all the facts and to ensure that those involved were treated with the measure of due process as required by law.”

Coakley, who has been with KDPS for more than 24 years, was placed on leave Aug. 16 after three women came forward with complaints of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. One of the women was a KDPS employee. The other two worked for the city, but not specifically for KDPS.

A 30-page report by an independent investigator supported the women’s complaints and pointed to policy violations by Coakley, specifically violations of the code of conduct, standards of conduct and discriminatory harassment.

In a joint statement from Coakley and the city, Coakley said he “disagrees” with the findings.

“Kalamazoo’s Department of Public Safety (“KDPS”) Chief Vernon Coakley is retiring from KDPS effective January 1, 2023. Chief Coakley’s departure from the City follows the completion of an independent, third-party investigation of misconduct allegations. The Chief disagrees with the findings and the nature of the investigation, but would like to thank the men and women of Kalamazoo Public Safety and the community for 24 and a half years of service. “The parties have resolved their differences in a separation agreement and full and final release.” Joint statement from the city of Kalamazoo and Coakley

Coakley signed the separation agreement on Dec. 21. By law, he had seven days to back out. That period expired Wednesday, at which point the agreement went into effect. His ousting was made public Thursday.

Coakley was sworn in as the chief of KDPS on Oct. 1, 2020. He replaced Karianne Thomas, who was fired as chief over criticism about how the department handled racial inequity protests, downtown vandalism and a Proud Boys rally. She also received $150,000 in severance pay.

With Coakley gone, David Boysen will take over as chief. Boysen had been serving as the interim chief while Coakley was on leave. He has been with KDPS for 26 years, including having been a deputy chief since March 2021 and before that the assistant chief of investigations and community collaborative programs since 2018 and was also captain of the Community Solving and Problem Solving Division.

“Chief Boysen is the right person to lead our KDPS team and I know that he, and the nearly 300 employees of KDPS, will continue to work every day to keep our community safe,” Ritsema stated.

Boysen’s swearing in will happen next week and will be private, the city’s release said.