KDPS celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanup

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is celebrating Earth Day by joining residents in cleaning up neighborhoods.

On Thursday, April 22, officers are inviting residents to join them in the day-long cleanup, KDPS said in a Tuesday release.

Dumpsters will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and volunteers can come and go as they need. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.

Dumpsters will be available throughout the city at: