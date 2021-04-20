KDPS celebrating Earth Day with neighborhood cleanup

Kalamazoo County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_121208

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is celebrating Earth Day by joining residents in cleaning up neighborhoods. 

On Thursday, April 22, officers are inviting residents to join them in the day-long cleanup, KDPS said in a Tuesday release.

Dumpsters will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and volunteers can come and go as they need. Trash bags and gloves will be provided.

Dumpsters will be available throughout the city at:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!