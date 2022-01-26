KDPS: Brief standoff after shots fired report

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was arrested after a short standoff in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The scene was on W. Cedar Street west of S. Westnedge Avenue, not far from Western Michigan University campus.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called there on a report of shots fired in the area. A person was then barricaded inside a house.

That person was taken into police custody around 3:45 p.m. It was not immediately clear what charges the person, whose name wasn’t released, may face.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police said they did not believe there was a danger to the public at large, but they asked people to avoid the area while the standoff was ongoing. They added that officers expected to remain in the area for a while investigating.