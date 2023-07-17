KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they quickly found a baby safe and arrested a man after a woman was assaulted in Kalamazoo Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the domestic violence assault on S. Burdick Street north of Cork Street. A woman said a 22-year-old man had attacked her and then left with her 3-month-old baby.

The word went out to area police agencies and Portage police stopped the suspect within 25 minutes. The baby was with him and was unharmed.

The suspect was jailed on a “variety of charges,” a Monday release said, though it did not list those charges. The suspect’s name was not released.

Anyone who saw or has information about what happened is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.