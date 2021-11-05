KDPS: Assault suspect arrested after standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say they arrested a woman who allegedly threatened a man with a gun after a standoff early Friday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were sent to Washington Avenue near March Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a fight. They were told a woman had threatened a man with a gun.

Officers spotted a woman in a house but she wouldn’t come out, even after hours of reaching out to her.

Eventually, KDPS got a warrant and officers went in. The woman was arrested.

Officers said they also found two guns.

The woman, a 27-year-old Kalamazoo woman whose name has not been released, is expected to be charged with felonious assault.

