Photo of an armed robbery suspect and a mask investigators found. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on S Burdick Street near E Alcott Street. A man armed with a rifled walked into a business and demanded money, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said he began to shoot at a clerk and customer who were both inside, then drove from the scene.

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of a mask investigators found following an armed robbery. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KDPS said officers found him minutes later, driving south on S. Burdick Street. It said he crashed and ran away, and when an officer got close the suspect started to shoot at the patrol car. The officer continued to chase him as the suspect shot at the patrol vehicle, KDPS Said.

The suspect eventually got away.

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of an armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

Police say they have found multiple pieces of evidence including a black mask. They say surveillance footage caught him discarding some of this clothing.

KDPS on Saturday said there were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269.337.8139, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority at 269.488.8911.