KDPS: 8 arrested after multiple stolen guns seized

A photo of the guns seized during the operation. (courtesy KDPS)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized after an investigation in Kalamazoo.

The investigation was connected with a home in the 200 block of Whitecomb Street near S Rose Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Friday release.

Officers made contact with two vehicles associated with the address. They found four loaded pistols — two of which were stolen — illegal narcotics and evidence of the sale of illegal narcotics in the vehicles, KDPS says. It says officers also found a stolen AR-style rifle, high-capacity magazines, a stolen semi-automatic pistol, illegal narcotics and evidence of making illegal narcotics at the home.

Eight Kalamazoo residents, four minors ranging from 15 to 17 years old and four men ranging from 18 to 33 years old, were arrested, KDPS says.

The investigating is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.