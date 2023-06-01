KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say five people were injured after a two-car crash in downtown Kalamazoo early Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Street and Michigan Avenue. The impact caused the cars to crash into the nearby First National Bank of Michigan.

KDPS said five people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. One person was seriously injured.

KDPS said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.