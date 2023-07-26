KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were arrested with a stolen weapon after “multiple shots” were fired into the same house where a man was shot and killed in a drive-by in May, police said.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Chief David Boysen of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety heard gunshots fired on N. Westnedge Avenue near W. Dutton Street in Kalamazoo. He then saw three suspects running away and followed them. The suspects got into a vehicle and sped off.

KDPS officers found the vehicle parked on Academy Street near Thompson Street in Kalamazoo and the suspects running on foot in different directions. All four suspects were eventually caught and arrested. A stolen firearm was found, KDPS said.

Investigators found that several shots were fired into the same house involved in a deadly drive-by on May 14, where 33-year-old Marcus Pierce was killed and two others were wounded. Detectives are still investigating Pierce’s death.

This time, several people, including children, were in the house and on the front porch during the shooting but no one was injured.

“This ongoing violence weighs heavily on the community and must stop,” wrote KDPS in a news release.

The suspects face charges of carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, fleeing and eluding and resisting and obstructing, among other charges.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the one that killed Pierce is asked to contact Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.