KDPS: 3 arrested in 2 different stolen car chases

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo chased two stolen vehicles in two different incidents Saturday. Three juvenile suspects were arrested.

The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Stadium Drive near Drake Road.

Officers were told a vehicle had just been stolen, the Kalamazoo Department of Safety said in a release.

Officers found the stolen vehicle about ten minutes later in the Milwood Neighborhood, KDPS says. It says the officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled and officers chased after the vehicle.

A nearby officer used spike strips which worked to deflate the tires on the vehicles, officials say. They say the suspect stopped the vehicle and ran.

The suspect, a juvenile, was soon apprehended and arrested on multiple charges, KDPS Says.

The second incident happened around 1 p.m., when officers found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Vine Street, KDPS said in a release.

Officers tried to pull the car over but the driver fled and KDPS chased after the vehicle, officials say. They say officers stopped pursuing the vehicle in the Edison Neighborhood.

A witness in the area told KDPS the suspects had abandoned the car and ran away. The witness gave a description of the suspects and told officers which direction they ran.

Officers found two suspects, both juveniles, and arrested them both on multiple charges, officials say.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.