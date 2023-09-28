KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Kalamazoo Thursday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It happened at a convenience store on West Lovell Street and Oakland Drive.

The condition of the two people shot was not clear.

Witnesses told News 8 they heard at least five gunshots.

On scene, evidence markers surrounded a black SUV that had multiple bullet holes in one window.

The scene of a shooting on W. Lovell Street at Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo on Sept. 28, 2023.

The shooting prompted Kalamazoo Central Library to go on lockdown as of around 12 p.m.