KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Kalamazoo Thursday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
It happened at a convenience store on West Lovell Street and Oakland Drive.
The condition of the two people shot was not clear.
Witnesses told News 8 they heard at least five gunshots.
On scene, evidence markers surrounded a black SUV that had multiple bullet holes in one window.
The shooting prompted Kalamazoo Central Library to go on lockdown as of around 12 p.m.