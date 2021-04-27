KDPS investigates 2 shootings; 1 in hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating two separate shootings, including one that injured a teenager.

The first shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on Inverness Lane off of Gull Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are searching for three juveniles who were last seen running north from the scene.

The second shooting happened shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday on Fairbanks Avenue between Humphrey and Main streets. Police say a suspect fired several rounds into two houses in the area.

People were inside both homes at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

It’s unclear if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.