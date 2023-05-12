KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old who was shot in Kalamazoo Thursday is not expected to survive, police say.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Bridge Street and Gilbert Avenue. Officers were sent to the area after receiving multiple calls about shots fired, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

A 19-year-old who had been shot in the head arrived at a local hospital not long after, police say.

“The gunshot victim is in grave condition and not expected to survive,” KDPS said.

Officers are investigating and are asking for help from the public. Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.