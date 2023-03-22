KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old was shot in Kalamazoo Wednesday, police say.

Around 11:05 a.m., the 19-year-old from Kalamazoo arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said he is currently in stable condition.

After some investigation, police found the scene of the shooting in the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive near Alamo Avenue.

KDPS has not identified a suspect. It does not know what the motive behind the shooting was.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division at 337.8139 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.