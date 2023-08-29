KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening, according to police.

Around 6:41 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety got reports of a person shot on Frank Street near N. Church Street. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old from Kalamazoo who had been shot.

First responders gave medical attention then took the teen to the hospital. Police say the gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.