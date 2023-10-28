KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 1-year-old is in the hospital after an apparent abuse incident, and officers are looking for two people who were with the child, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

Around 5 a.m., KDPS officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports about an injured 1-year-old. Officers learned that the incident happened on Michigamme Woods Drive near Fraternity Village Drive.

KDPS said the child “sustained significant trauma” and was last listed in critical condition.

Officers are looking for two people who were with the child leading up to police being called. The two people have been identified as 31-year-old Tiffany Moore of Kalamazoo and 32-year-old Tyrone Sheppard of Kalamazoo. They were last seen in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with dealer plate 055 D 157.

A photo of the vehicle that 31-year-old Tiffany Moore of Kalamazoo and 32-year-old Tyrone Sheppard of Kalamazoo were last seen in on Oct. 28, 2023. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The incident remains under investigation.