Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say shot at officers in Kalamazoo. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect is in custody for an armed robbery where police say he shot at officers in Kalamazoo.

Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety served a warrant at the suspect’s home on Clinton Avenue in the Edison neighborhood, causing a large police presence. At that house, officers said they did find more evidence.

That evening, KDPS confirmed that it had arrested a 42-year-old man on Egleston Road at Shakespeare Avenue in Kalamazoo Township. He was the suspect of the robbery that happened Saturday night on S. Burdick Street near Pratt Road.

Officers say man armed with a rifle walked into a business and demanded money, then began to shoot at a clerk and customer who were both inside. He then drove from the scene.

KDPS said police found him minutes later, driving south on S. Burdick Street. It said he crashed and ran away, and when an officer got close the suspect started to shoot at the patrol car.

Body cam footage released on Monday shows an officer driving in a patrol vehicle. The suspect ended up getting away.

On Saturday, KDPS said there were no injuries reported.

Police released multiple surveillance footage photos of the suspect on Monday, along with a photo of a mask investigators found.