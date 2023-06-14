KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Kalamazoo Wednesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

KDPS said officers responded to reports of shots fired and one person shot at about 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived at the 800 block of North Park Street, the person who was shot — a 20-year-old resident of Kalamazoo — had already been taken to the hospital via personal vehicle, KDPS said.

The individual was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. KDPS did not release the person’s name.

As of Wednesday evening, there were no suspects in the shooting, KDPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.