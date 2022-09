KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is being treated at the hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that it happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of West Michigan Avenue.

We’re told the victim was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition. The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The incident remains under Investigation.