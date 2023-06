Police respond to a shooting on Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo on June 7, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot and injured in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Stockbridge Avenue near James Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said one person was in critical condition.

Police did not immediately release any information about what led up to the shooting.