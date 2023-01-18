KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after allegedly shooting at people in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they responded to a report of a woman shooting a gun on the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

KDPS tells us that officers found an apartment that had an apparent gunshot into the front door. We’re told police cordoned off the suspect’s apartment and made P.A. announcements requesting a peaceful surrender.

After being on scene for 20 minutes, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident came out of the apartment and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident. The suspect is facing charges of felonious assault and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.