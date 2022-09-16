KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after a police chase ended with a crash in Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday. A News 8 crew saw officers searching the car following the crash in the area of Paterson Street and Princeton Avenue.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no one was injuredin the chase or crash.

One person, a 26-year-old whose name wasn’t released, was arrested for fleeing and eluding police and weapons charges.

KDPS did not immediately say what started the chase, nor how far that chase went.