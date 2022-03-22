KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After almost three decades, Food Dance in downtown Kalamazoo has announced it is closing its doors.

The restaurant’s last day of service will be Saturday, April 9, the restaurant’s owner said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

“I am ready to retire and enjoy life outside a restaurant. That may sound simple, but the decision to close Food Dance has been anything but simple. I care (and worry) about the staff, our loyal farmers, vendors, and about the community,” owner Julie Stanley said in the Facebook post.

Food Dance opened 28 years ago. It closed for two months in 2018 after a fire forced it to shut down.

“It has been an absolute honor to be a part of Kalamazoo. I am so very grateful and humbled when I think back about our staff and hear their stories, about how working at Food Dance impacted their lives. I am equally grateful when our guests share what Food Dance has meant to them over the years,” Stanley wrote.